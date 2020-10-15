1/1
Betty Correne Farmer
Betty Correne Farmer

Betty Correne Farmer age 75, passed away on October 9, 2020 due to a long battle of cancer. She was born on September 22, 1945 in Burwell, Nebraska to Walter & Ethel Jones. Betty attended North Salem High School and then married James Farmer on September 17, 1966.

Betty loved to crochet blankets, make cookies and spending time with her grandchildren. Betty worked at SAIF Corporation for 17 years as a File Clerk.

One of Betty's favorite bible verses was Ephesians 4:32 "And to be kind and compassionate to one another, forgive one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Betty is survived by her two sisters Rosilie Parker and Lorelei Simion, her husband James Farmer of 54 years, her two daughters and husbands Amy and Bob Smith, Corrina and Bryan Fisher, and three grandchildren Rianna Smith, Isabelle and Gracie Fisher. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Attrell's Newberg Funeral Chapel
207 Villa Road
Newberg, OR 97132
(503) 538-2191
