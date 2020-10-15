Betty Correne Farmer



Betty Correne Farmer age 75, passed away on October 9, 2020 due to a long battle of cancer. She was born on September 22, 1945 in Burwell, Nebraska to Walter & Ethel Jones. Betty attended North Salem High School and then married James Farmer on September 17, 1966.



Betty loved to crochet blankets, make cookies and spending time with her grandchildren. Betty worked at SAIF Corporation for 17 years as a File Clerk.



One of Betty's favorite bible verses was Ephesians 4:32 "And to be kind and compassionate to one another, forgive one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



Betty is survived by her two sisters Rosilie Parker and Lorelei Simion, her husband James Farmer of 54 years, her two daughters and husbands Amy and Bob Smith, Corrina and Bryan Fisher, and three grandchildren Rianna Smith, Isabelle and Gracie Fisher. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store