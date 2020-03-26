|
|
Betty G. Goffrier
Salem - Mid-afternoon, March 23, 2020, in her 99th year of life the heart of long time Salem resident Betty Goffrier beat for the final time and she was ushered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. Betty's heart started beating in 1921 in the small coal mining town of Sesser, Illinois and she was born on December 15 of that year to Rolla and Mattie Bell (DeLapp) Clark, the 3rd of 4 children. Following the premature death of Rolla from a ruptured appendix, in 1932 Mattie loaded up the 4 children, and the family belongings, to include the family dog and drove west to relocate in Salem, Oregon where there was DeLapp family. Following graduation from Salem High School, now North Salem High School, Betty worked for the Boy Scouts of America and the Oregon State Highway Bridge Department. In April, 1945 Betty married young Salem resident and United States Merchant Marine Officer John Goffrier and after the end of the Second World War they began their family. They had 2 sons, John Robin, and Timothy Scott and daughter JoAnne Elizabeth. Betty's interests centered on her family, the First Baptist Church, music and gardening. Her family in Sesser was very musically inclined as evidenced by the traveling "Clark Family Band". Betty carried on the musical tradition with her singing, directing and musical compositions. She was as well an accomplished artist and painter. Betty was a loving devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife and a productive contributor to her community. She will be missed. Betty was preceded in death by all of her siblings and her daughter and husband. She is survived by her two sons, six grandsons and numerous great grandsons and daughters. Remembrances may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Salem Building Fund or Capital Manor Foundation, Salem. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020