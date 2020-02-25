|
Betty Hafferkamp
Salem - Betty was born October 18, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her brother James McKay of Pittsburgh PA, her daughter Amy Carroll (Bill), and sons Mark Hafferkamp (Cheri), Bruce Hafferkamp (Gayle), Brian Hafferkamp (Julie), and Karl Hafferkamp (Natalie), niece Cindy Hackim, nephew Gary McKay, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Jack Hafferkamp and her son Kurt Hafferkamp.
Betty was the sweetest and most kind-hearted, quiet and gentle-spirited person. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who never missed an opportunity to spend time with any of the family. Betty was generous, always fair, and loved unconditionally.
Betty moved to Salem in 1961 with her husband Jack and 6 children. She was an amazing mother and homemaker. In addition, she volunteered at West Salem Elementary School, Walker Jr. High School, and McNary and South High schools. As a member of the First United Church she was in charge of the nursery for many years. She was involved with the Willamette University Wives and with the Salem election board as a poll monitor. Betty enjoyed travelling, playing bridge, and watching professional golf and tennis. She also enjoyed recreational gambling and her annual birthday trips to Reno with Kurt and Amy.
She is admired and loved, and will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.
Betty's life will be celebrated at a private family service at City View Funeral Home & Cemetery in Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020