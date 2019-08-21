Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kutschinske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Kutschinske


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Kutschinske Obituary
Betty J. Kutschinske

Salem - Betty Kutschinske went to be with her savior on August 15, 2019. She was born to Gus and Emma(nee Radke) Kutschinske on January 31, 1944.

She lived and attended school in Oakes, North Dakota. Betty attended Wahpeton School of Science where she became a nurse. She worked at Salem Hospital for 38 years.

She is survived by two sisters, Lois Kutschinske of Fargo N.D. and Shirley Blair of Bismark, N.D. and a brother Richard Kutschinske of Denver, CO. and nieces and nephews. Burial was in City View Cemetery. Arrangements were by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now