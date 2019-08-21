|
Betty J. Kutschinske
Salem - Betty Kutschinske went to be with her savior on August 15, 2019. She was born to Gus and Emma(nee Radke) Kutschinske on January 31, 1944.
She lived and attended school in Oakes, North Dakota. Betty attended Wahpeton School of Science where she became a nurse. She worked at Salem Hospital for 38 years.
She is survived by two sisters, Lois Kutschinske of Fargo N.D. and Shirley Blair of Bismark, N.D. and a brother Richard Kutschinske of Denver, CO. and nieces and nephews. Burial was in City View Cemetery. Arrangements were by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 21, 2019