|
|
Betty J Zacharias
Portland - In loving memory by all of her family Betty J Zacharias, Born January 8, 1941 in Columbus, ND to Carl and Selma Wick, died peacefully February 17, 2019 in Portland, OR. Daughter Carleen and Son Kent were by her side when she passed.
She graduated from Bowbells, ND and there she met Ed Zacharias and they were married 9/13/1960. From there Ed joined the Air Force in 1959 and was stationed at Grand Forks, ND where they had their first born daughter Carleen Zubrod in 1961. Betty and Carleen remained at Eds parents house while he was stationed in Thule, Greenland for 1 year. When they had their 2nd child Gary Zacharias in 1964, they were then transferred to Scott Air Base in Illinois for 2 yrs. After Ed went to school in Colorado they were transferred to Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii where they had their 3rd child Kent Zacharias in 1968. From the islands they moved to South Carolina, Shaw Air Force Base until 1971 where Ed was deployed to Vietnam. While Ed was serving in Vietnam, Be the kids remained at Shaw AFB. When Ed returned from Vietnam they moved to Nebraska, Offutt Air Force Base. Ed retired from the Air Force in 1980.
Ed and Betty along with their 2 sons moved to Oregon in 1982. Oldest daughter Carleen had married and stayed in Nebraska. In 1983 Betty started work at the state capital building where she was in the employment services department. She retired in 2013 but still continued to volunteer her services for a few years after.
She was a member at Trinity Methodist Church in Salem, OR where she helped with cooking, greeting, setting up coffee and volunteering of visitation of invalid members of the church and others. She served with delivering meals to shut ins.
She enjoyed bowling, bingo, volunteering to see her family.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Zacharias, daughter, Carleen and son in law Kerry Zubrod of Nebraska, son, Gary and daughter in law Lisa of Salem and son Kent and daughter in law April of Arizona. 5 grandkids, Jessica, Jason, Joe, Morgan and Marissa. She has 14 great grandkids, one of which passed away.
The family would like to extend their deepest and heartfelt thanks to all who was by their side during these difficult times. You are all forever in the hearts of the Zacharias Family.
Services will be held March 23, 2019 at 2pm at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 27, 2019