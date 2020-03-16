|
|
Betty Jane Roemer
Mt. Angel - Our beloved mother, Betty Jane (Ulven) Roemer, passed peacefully on March 12, 2020 at her home in Mt Angel. She was 88 years young. She enjoyed gardening, painting, volunteering, sunsets and colorful autumn leaves. She was a bright light to all who knew her and her contagious smile will be missed.
She is a very much loved Mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She retired from Salem Hospital in 1994 and then devoted her time to being an active grandmother. She dedicated her golden years to volunteering at Silverton Hospital, Meals on Wheels, ASAP and the Oregon Garden. She enjoyed her book club and attending lunches with her senior prime-timers.
She is survived by her children: Betty Wilton, Salem; Kathy and Bill Bledsoe, Silverton, John and Terry Cullen, Yuma AZ; Debbie and Dewey Lenaburg, Salem; Dave and Sue Cullen, Covington, WA and Jennifer (McCarthy) and Jeff Kuschnick, Mt Angel. Her son, James Cullen, preceded her in death.
She is also survived by 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services have been postponed for a later date.
You are welcome to sign our family guest book, and get updated service announcement on our website at www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
In lieu of flowers we appreciate a donation to Willamette Valley Hospice.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020