|
|
Betty Jean Nelson
Salem - We are saddened at the passing of Betty Nelson on November 14. She was the last of 12 children of a farming family. She maintained close, loving connections with them all, helping to care for a brother, a sister, and a niece in their final days. She was married to Thaine Nelson from 1946 until his death in 2013. They moved from Sacramento CA to Salem to live at Capital Manor to be near her only child and his wife.
She took her Christianity to heart. She extended herself to nurture and help family and friends alike. She made many dear friends wherever she lived, including residents and staff at Capital Manor. Even in her final year(s) she took an avid interest in any newcomers to Capital Manor. Their Christian faith also allowed Betty and Thaine to be steady as life's difficulties hit them and those they loved.
Her churches were key to her life in Portland, Sacramento, and then Salem. She also treasured her friends through PEO and book clubs. She loved to quilt, read, do crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and she traveled extensively. She loved to talk, listen, and joke with her friends, and she welcomed the chance to get to know each new person in her life. After losing her husband, she remarked how very lucky she was to have so many good friends.
She is survived by her sister Virginia, her son, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to samaritanspurse.org. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family; FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019