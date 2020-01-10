Resources
Betty Jo (Beardsley) Hill

Betty Jo (Beardsley) Hill Obituary
Betty Jo Hill (Beardsley)

Betty passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at Parkhurst Assisted Living in Hood River.

She was born September 20, 1929 to Judson and Gladys Beardsley. She was raised and spent much of her life in Salem. After graduating from Salem High School, she married William "Bill" Hill. They raised 4 children together. Graduating from Chemeketa Community College, she was a Registered Nurse at Salem Memorial Hospital for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, brother Larry, sister Sandra, Uncle Reid Shelton; and granddaughter, Brittany Hill. She is survived by her 4 children, Debbie Hellickson (Tom), Roger (Nancy), Jason, and Lisa Pargeter (Paul).
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
