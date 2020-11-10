Betty Jo Rettinger



Betty, age 83, passed away Sunday, October 25th 2020 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland Washington. She was born on 1/22/1937 to William and Victoria (Parsons) Johnston in Orofino Idaho.



She married Charles G Rettinger in 1957 and they later adopted two children Michael James Rettinger and Victoria Joan Walker.



At age 12 she started cooking for the entire family. That was the same time that her family traded the ranch in Greer Idaho, for a grocery store "Johnston's Groceries Meat and Dairy Goods" in Kamiah Idaho. This was where she had her first job - doing the book keeping for the store.



She graduated from Kamiah High School and went on to college at University of Idaho. One of the notable jobs she had was working at the LA Music Center as an Executive Secretary; this is where she met Lucille Ball and the Rat Pack. She has lived in Idaho, California, Alaska, Oregon and finally settling in Washtucna, Washington in her retirement years.



Betty is remembered for her giving and caring nature; she always welcomed everybody and had a plate of food for them. She was a wonderful cook, especially her homemade breads, pastries and desserts! She enjoyed: reading, going to the coast, watching old T.V. shows such as Gunsmoke and Perry Mason and was a big Seattle Seahawks fan!



Betty is preceded in death by her parents, William and Victoria; her husband Charles, her brother Bill Johnston and her half brother George Albright. She will be greatly missed by her two children Michael of Washtucna, Washington; Victoria of Salem, Oregon; Grandson Tristan Deatherage of Salem, Oregon; her brother Tom (wife Betsy) Johnston of Worland, Wyoming; and many cousins.



A funeral service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on November 20 2020 at 2:30.









