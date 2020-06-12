Betty L. Baldwin



Newberg - Betty was born February 10, 1930 in Quamba, MN. She was an only child of parents, Ray and Margie Sandeen. Betty generally grew up in Hinckley, MN and attended high school there.



During her teen years she met a neighbor, Raymond Baldwin, who lived on a nearby farm. Their courtship lasted all through their high school years. In 1945, Raymond joined the US Army and was sent to San Antonio, Texas, for service.While on leave he came home and married Betty on June 6, 1946. In early 1947, after Raymond got out of the military Ray and Betty moved to Portland, Oregon. From Portland they spent the next sixty years living in Salem, Seattle then back to Salem.



Betty had a good Christian heart with a forgiving and loving soul. She dearly loved her grand children and especially her many great grandchildren. For the past three years she lived in Newberg with her daughter, Donna Cowan. Betty passed away on June 10 while convalescing at home under the care of Providence Hospice Care.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Baldwin and her parents. She is survived by her son, Robert (Pam) Baldwin of Turner, Or. and her daughter, Donna Cowan, of Newberg, Or. And her beloved dog, Bella. Betty was blessed with five grandchildren: Sean Lowery, Diane Ferguson, Larry Lowery, Matt Baldwin, Shelby Lawson; nine great grandchildren and one great great grandson.



Private graveside services will be held at Belcrest Cemetery in Salem. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store