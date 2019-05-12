Services
Betty L. Burroughs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty L. Burroughs Obituary
Betty L. Burroughs

Lyons - Betty, 93, died April 30 in Lyons. She was born in Costa Mesa, CA, and moved to Stayton in the early 1970's and to Lyons in 2005. Betty married Van Burroughs on March 15, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA, he preceded her in death in 2014. She was a beautician for over 25 years. Betty enjoyed sewing, ceramics, racing and playing cards. She is survived by her children: Vanna Hoop of Sublimity, Dan Burroughs of Lyons, and Bob (Teresa) Killian of Albany: 8 grandchildren: 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 1-4 pm at the Mehama Community Center. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 12, 2019
