Betty Lorine Shamberger
Salem - Betty Lorine Shamberger, age 94, of Salem, Oregon passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on June 26, 2020.
Betty was born to Noah and Ellamay (Davis) White in Salem, Oregon on May 9, 1926. As a young girl, her family moved to the family farm in the Jefferson, Oregon area. She grew up with her sister Barbara Jensen and brother Larry White. Betty graduated from Jefferson High School in 1944.
Betty met her future husband, John Shamberger, in 1947. They were married on July 3, 1948, and remained happily so for 67-years. Betty's family was the most important thing in her life. She and John had 7 children: John (Harriett), Tom (Diana), Steve, Beth (Ed) Miller, Ben (Lori), Carolee (Ken) Will, and Laura (Kelly) Dornbusch. Betty also had 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Barbara, husband John, and one grandchild.
John and Betty farmed in the Fruitland area for many years, where they grew cherries and raised row crops for u-picks and local fruit stands.
Following her love of music, Betty attended Willamette University. She graduated in 1976 and became a piano teacher. She taught from her home and was still teaching piano students well into her 80s. Betty loved to sing. She sang in the Willamette Master Chorus and was asked to sing at many special events.
Betty was a member of the Church of God in Jefferson, and also attended the Oak Park Church of God in Salem. She loved God and lived an exemplary life of dedication to God's principles. She was a great role model for those who knew her and will be truly missed by her family and friends.
