Betty Lorine Shamberger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lorine Shamberger

Salem - Betty Lorine Shamberger, age 94, of Salem, Oregon passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on June 26, 2020.

Betty was born to Noah and Ellamay (Davis) White in Salem, Oregon on May 9, 1926. As a young girl, her family moved to the family farm in the Jefferson, Oregon area. She grew up with her sister Barbara Jensen and brother Larry White. Betty graduated from Jefferson High School in 1944.

Betty met her future husband, John Shamberger, in 1947. They were married on July 3, 1948, and remained happily so for 67-years. Betty's family was the most important thing in her life. She and John had 7 children: John (Harriett), Tom (Diana), Steve, Beth (Ed) Miller, Ben (Lori), Carolee (Ken) Will, and Laura (Kelly) Dornbusch. Betty also had 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Barbara, husband John, and one grandchild.

John and Betty farmed in the Fruitland area for many years, where they grew cherries and raised row crops for u-picks and local fruit stands.

Following her love of music, Betty attended Willamette University. She graduated in 1976 and became a piano teacher. She taught from her home and was still teaching piano students well into her 80s. Betty loved to sing. She sang in the Willamette Master Chorus and was asked to sing at many special events.

Betty was a member of the Church of God in Jefferson, and also attended the Oak Park Church of God in Salem. She loved God and lived an exemplary life of dedication to God's principles. She was a great role model for those who knew her and will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Shamberger family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
5035813911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 30, 2020
Betty was a second mom to me. I will miss her here, but I know she is in the arms of Jesus and in peace.
Karen Roberts
Friend
June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Howell-Edwards-Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved