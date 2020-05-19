|
|
Betty Lou Cooper
Silverton - Betty Lou Cooper, of Silverton Oregon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 13, 2020 at the age of 91.
Betty Lou Hallett was born July 3, 1929 in Richland Center, Wisconsin. On July 20, 1949 she married Leo Cooper. They were married in the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. They had 3 children and in 1964 they moved to Silverton, Oregon.
Betty was a homemaker in Wisconsin but worked as a cook in the Silverton Nursing Home with her long-time friend, Margret Richards, until her retirement. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Silverton. She took great pleasure in serving others in her church community. After Leo's death in 2010, Betty made two trips to Wisconsin, took a jet boat trip up the Rogue River, and went rafting with her family. She enjoyed life and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children (Lois Miller, Karen Hartley, and Mark Cooper), 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
When it becomes possible, a memorial service will be held at Silverton United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 19 to May 20, 2020