Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
For more information about
Betty Hoffman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Hoffman


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Lou Hoffman Obituary
Betty Lou Hoffman

Salem - Betty Lou Hoffman, daughter of Clare and Margery Hoffman, was born in Lemmon, South Dakota, on May 16, 1959. Betty was peacefully called to her eternal home on March 24, 2019.

In early childhood, Betty was her dad's companion as he worked the family farm. After the family moved to Astoria, Oregon, Betty completed her education and was employed in the travel industry and by the Oregon DEQ as a systems analyst. Betty also shared a love of flying with her dad and had a pilot's license.

Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Claudia. She is survived by her parents, a brother, a niece, and three nephews.

Betty's family thanks her caregivers, Dofia and Maggie, for their loving care and companionship. The family is also grateful for the support and care provided by Willamette Valley Hospice. A celebration of Betty for family and friends will be held on April 6, 2019. Please visit HED-fh.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now