Salem - Betty Lou Hoffman, daughter of Clare and Margery Hoffman, was born in Lemmon, South Dakota, on May 16, 1959. Betty was peacefully called to her eternal home on March 24, 2019.



In early childhood, Betty was her dad's companion as he worked the family farm. After the family moved to Astoria, Oregon, Betty completed her education and was employed in the travel industry and by the Oregon DEQ as a systems analyst. Betty also shared a love of flying with her dad and had a pilot's license.



Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Claudia. She is survived by her parents, a brother, a niece, and three nephews.



Betty's family thanks her caregivers, Dofia and Maggie, for their loving care and companionship. The family is also grateful for the support and care provided by Willamette Valley Hospice. A celebration of Betty for family and friends will be held on April 6, 2019. Please visit HED-fh.com. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary