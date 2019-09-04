|
Betty Lou Kahler
Dallas - Betty Lou Kahler, 88, a resident of Dallas died Monday, September 2, 2019 in Salem. She was born on April 16, 1931 in Wagner, South Dakota one of nine children born to Theadore and Roxie Gregg Heide. She grew up in the Bethel and McCoy areas graduating from Monmouth High School. She met her future husband, Kenneth Herman Kahler, at a community dance in Independence and they were married on August 26, 1949 in Monmouth. They moved to California for a short time in 1956 and returned to Dallas in 1961. Betty and Ken owned and operator the restaurant in the bowling alley for a couple of years. Betty worked at a title company in town for many years and then went on to work at the Polk County Assessors office as a clerk where she retired in the mid 1980's. She loved bowling, shopping and the color purple. Betty was an avid league bowler for over 40 years and enjoyed travelling for bowling tournaments with her children. She was a member of the Women's Bowling Association and the Dallas Senior Center. Her biggest joy in life was her family. She was happiest when she had family around for holidays and birthday celebrations. She had the privilege of babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren as they were growing up.
She is survived by her children Roxanna (Dennis) Buchholz of Dallas, Bradley (Diane) Kahler of Crescent Lake and Bruce (Kris) Kahler of Keizer along with eight grandchildren, Danette (Jay) Bailey, Darren (Lindsey) Buchholz, Jennifer Kahler, Stephanie Kahler, Sara Mason, Brandon (Heather) Kahler, Nic Kahler, Kari Kahler, ten great grandchildren, Jacob A Bailey (Kathrine), Josh Bailey, Destiny (Robert)Hegeman, Katelyn Buchholz, Raylynn Kahler, Eldora Kahler, Sophia Breadbenner, Ainsley Kahler, Adelaide Kahler and Keegan Kahler and four great great grandchildren, Jacob J Bailey, Jaden Bailey, Josiah Bailey and Johnathan Hegeman and sister Dolly Hughes of Monmouth and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ken, great grandson Jacob A Bailey and siblings: Evelyn Prose, Robert Heidi, Viola Langeliers, Virginia Buroker, Calvin Heidi, Clayton Heidi and LaVern Heidi.
Viewing will be from 2:00 to 8:00pm Thursday, September 5th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private graveside services Friday in the Restlawn Cemetery in Salem. A reception will follow the graveside service at 1:30pm on Friday, September 6th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.dallastribute.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 4, 2019