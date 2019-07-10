Betty Lou Knode



Salem -



September 11, 1931 - June 26, 2019



A much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother . Betty Knode passed away on June 26, 2019 after a brief stay in Hospice. She is preceded in death by her husband Al Knode. She is survived by her Children; Mike (Margie) Knode, Kevin (Dee) Knode, Kim (Eric) Olsen. Grandchildren: Deanne, Kelsey, Kim, Nicole, Kipp, Brian, and Lauren, and eight great grandchildren.



Betty was born in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska and moved to Oregon in 1945. Her parents were Elsie and Herbert Keeker. She graduated from Salem High School in 1948.



After high school Betty went to Dental Assistant school in San Francisco. She returned to Salem and married Al in 1950. Betty enjoyed a 25 year career with AT&T and retired in 1991.



Betty was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was also active volunteer and member of Faith Lutheran Church. She and Al joined Our Savior's Lutheran Church in 2005 and she spent the last thirteen years serving her Lord there.



In retirement Betty and Al traveled extensively throughout the country and wintered in Palm Springs for many years. She loved their fifth wheel trailer and camping with her wonderful group of friends. One of her biggest joys in life was sports, especially her Ducks and was able to attend two College National Championship games with her children. She will also be fondly remembered by her family for her wonderful Apple Pie, Fried Chicken and Potato Salad.



A Memorial service will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church on Tuesday July 16th at 1:00 p.m. Our family would like for all who attend to join us for dessert and coffee after her service.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in Betty's honor be made to: Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1770 Baxter Rd, Salem Oregon or Union Gospel Mission, 345 Commercial St, Salem Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 10, 2019