Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Betty Lucille Sullivan Obituary
Betty Lucille Sullivan

Lebanon - April 4, 1941 - October 13, 2019

Betty Lucille Sullivan, 78, of Lebanon passed away on Sunday. She was born in Byars, Oklahoma to William Henry and Phoebe May (Robbins) Sullivan.

Betty was successful in many professions including owning a restaurant, a flower shop and Grandmother's Day Care in Salem.

She is survived by her sons: Dwight McGhee, Michael McGhee, Daniel McKinney; daughters: Frances Phillips, Ginger Hankins; and many grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her son Rick McKinney; granddaughter Rachel; three brothers; two sisters.

Memorial service will be 4:00 pm Saturday October 19th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.

Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
