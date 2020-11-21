1/
Betty Marie Roley
1928 - 2020
Betty Marie Roley

Salem - Betty Marie Roley passed away November 12, 2020. She was born in Opheim, Montana on May 21, 1928. Her family moved to Salem, Oregon shortly thereafter. Her husband, Herb, preceded her in death. Betty lived and worked in Salem. She worked for Mead Paper Products for over 40 years.

She is survived by her two nieces, Bonnie Burke and Colleen Kirtchen and their children and grandchildren. She was affectionately called "Auntie Betty" by relatives and friends.

The family will have a memorial in her honor at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
