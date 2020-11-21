Betty Marie Roley



Salem - Betty Marie Roley passed away November 12, 2020. She was born in Opheim, Montana on May 21, 1928. Her family moved to Salem, Oregon shortly thereafter. Her husband, Herb, preceded her in death. Betty lived and worked in Salem. She worked for Mead Paper Products for over 40 years.



She is survived by her two nieces, Bonnie Burke and Colleen Kirtchen and their children and grandchildren. She was affectionately called "Auntie Betty" by relatives and friends.



The family will have a memorial in her honor at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store