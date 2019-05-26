Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stayton, OR
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stayton, OR
Stayton - Betty, 76, died on April 23 in Salem. She was born on April 2, 1943 in Pryor, OK to John and America Dill. Betty moved to Oregon in 1972 and married James Johnson in November of 1973. She worked for Amerimax for over 30 years, and enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. Betty was a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her son Jeff Johnson. Betty is survived by her husband Jim of Stayton: daughters; Rhonda Walker of Stayton, Lori Walker of Silverton, Tami Jenkins of Milton-Freewater, and Kristie Wilder of Burbank, WA.: son; Jamie Johnson of Heppner: 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Rosary will be Tuesday May 28, at 7:00 PM and Mass will be Wednesday May 29, at 2:00 PM both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019
