BETTY NICHOLS



Salem - Betty Louise Nichols passed away at the age of 84 at home in Beaver, Oregon. Betty was born on Feb 26, 1936, in Eugene Oregon to Arthur and Ruth Campbell. She married Charles Nichols in 1956 and had two daughters, Dottie and Cathy. They moved to Coquille, Oregon and then to Roseburg, Cottage Grove, then Keizer, where they lived for over 30 years. Betty loved to spend time with her family, travel, visit the ocean and flower gardens, and was an avid reader. After Chuck passed away, having some health problems, Betty moved to Beaver in 2017 to be with her sister Darlene Campbell and a good family friend, Marie Pieren, who took care of her until the end, with the help of Hospice. Preceding Betty's death was the death of her parents, her husband. and her younger daughter, Cathy Griswold. Surviving her and missing her is her daughter Dottie Nichols, sister Darlene Campbell, grandson Steven and Mona Griswold, granddaughter Becky and Ani Chinnaswamy, and faithful friend Marie Pieren.









