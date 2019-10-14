|
|
Betty Ward
Dallas - Betty Marie Ward died Friday at home in Dallas, surrounded by family. She was 87. Born Betty Marie Foster in Cambridge Nebraska in 1932, she was the oldest of the 6 children of Charles and Etta Foster. The family moved to Oregon in 1937, but returned to Nebraska soon after, when Betty fell ill and the family doctor advised that she was so homesick for her Grandmother in Cambridge, that it was affecting her health. Once back with Grandma, she recovered quickly. The family returned to Oregon at the beginning of Bettys' sophomore year in high school and settled in Independence. Betty attended Independence High School excelling as both a vocal and instrumental musician. She graduated in 1950, part of the final class before the consolidation of Independence and Monmouth High Schools to form Central High in 1951. On June 12, 1953, Betty married high school sweetheart Darrell Ward while he was a student at Oregon State University. She worked in a local pharmacy while Darrell completed his degree.
After graduation, Betty served as a mother and homemaker while Darrell pursued a career in education. They raised 3 children together and in 1964 built a new home on the Ward family farm south of Independence. In 1969 Betty and Darrell moved their family to Columbus Ohio when Darrell accepted a faculty position at Ohio State University. It was there that Betty held her first job outside the home since the birth of her children, working as a Teachers' Assistant at Worthington Elementary. In 1975 Betty and Darrell returned to Oregon, settling in West Salem where they built and operated Wind Crest Stables together for more than 30 years. During this time Betty worked a number of years for the Oregon Student Leadership Center as the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Executive Assistant. Betty and Darrell moved to the Dallas Retirement Village in 2016.
Betty is survived by her husband of more than 66 years, Darrell, 3 children, Phillip Ward (Pam), Susan Olson (Art) and Lisa Cramer (Scott), 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with one great, great grandchild due any day. She is also survived by brothers John Foster (Diane), Ted Foster (Sharon) and sisters Mary Lou Fisher (Chuck) and Linda Kwiatkowski (Jerry). Betty was predeceased in 1969 by brother Dick Foster.
Betty Marie Ward was a gracious and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She held a sincere faith in Christ that was seen most clearly in her care for those around her. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
The Memorial Service will be on Monday, October 21st at 1:30PM at Life Center Church in Independence. Private family graveside at Buena Vista Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Polk County Master Gardeners and Willamette Valley Hospice in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave a condolence or share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019