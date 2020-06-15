Beverly Ann Bowers



Salem - Obituary of Beverly Ann (Luth) Bowers



Beverly Ann Luth Bowers, age 78, peacefully passed away on June 12th, 2020 at her home in Salem. A private Rosary and Mass followed by graveside service were held at St. Mary's at Shaw June 18th.



Beverly is the only daughter to Fred and Agatha (Klocke) Luth, born October 4, 1941 in Minot, North Dakota.



Beverly graduated from Kenmare High School in 1959 and married Donald (Gene) Bowers on November 26, 1960 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Kenmare, ND. Gene and Beverly were married for 49 years and had two children, Richard Bowers and Teresa Bender.



Bev was the office manager for Minot Federal Savings & Loan until the family relocated from Williston, ND to Salem, Oregon in 1965. She retired as Office Manager from Agripac in 2000. In retirement she worked in the book store at Chemeketa Community College.



After the passing of Gene Bowers in 2010, Beverly was united in marriage in 2014 to Robert (Bob) L. Vance. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, bingo, RV'ing, and being involved in her Church and Catholic Daughters of America.



She is survived by her husband Bob Vance, children Richard (Sheri) Bowers and Teresa (Tom) Bender, her brothers, Douglas (Diane) Luth, David (Elaine) Luth, and Daniel (Cheryl) Luth, several nieces and nephews, cousins and Bob's children Roxie and Cheryl and 1 grandaughter.



Contributions can be made to Cancer Research or to Mass Prayer intentions.









