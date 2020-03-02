|
Beverly Ann Walburn
Salem - Beverly Ann Walburn, 82 yrs old, of Salem, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Feb.25, 2020.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" planned that will also be held for her, and her oldest son, Brian David Walburn, who preceded her in death on Feb.10, 2020. Both requested no funeral services be held.
Beverly was born in Salem, Oregon on April.16, 1937. She was raised on the family farm in south Salem, Oregon. She married Dana Franklin Walburn and enjoyed 63 yrs. together. Beverly spent the early years of her married life raising their 3 children. Eventually she went back into the workforce where she spent most of her career as a bank teller for US Bank, until she retired. Her passion was spending time helping family and friends.
She was a kind and gentle woman who always had a smile to share.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Cathy S. Russell, her youngest son, Kevin D. Walburn and her two grandson's, Shad R. Russell and Louis W. Russell, and many cousin's who she loved deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dana F. Walburn and her oldest son, Brian D. Walburn.
Where a beautiful soul has been, beautiful memories remain.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020