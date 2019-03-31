Beverly J. Beakey



Salem - Beverly Jean Beakey was born July 3rd, 1931 in Portland, Oregon, although the family lived in Salem. She received her schooling in Salem and attended Oregon State College, graduating in 1953. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She pursued a teaching career for a time, worked as a civilian for the Army at Stuttgart, Germany for 15 months, and then became a dental technician. She had her dental lab in her home in Salem. She then transitioned to starting her new business, The Lamp and Shade Shop which she ran until her retirement.



Beverly's two passions were her cocker spaniels and her time at her Oregon Coast beach house. Lot's of memories were created entertaining family and friends.



Beverly is survived by her brother Jack Beakey (Toni), two nephews Dan Schnell (Sherry), Mike Schnell (Mary), two nieces Elizabeth Mills (Donavon), Brittany Beakey, and several great nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her father, John Beakey, her mother, Fern Beakey, and her sister Joan Schnell.



Beverly's family would like to thank all who assisted in Beverly's care this last year. A private family service will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary