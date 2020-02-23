|
Beverly J. Kunzler
Beverly J. Kunzler, age 82, went to be with her Lord, on February 19, 2020.
Bev was born in Bagley, Minnesota to Frank and Clara Johnson, the second of three children. Her family later moved to Oregon where she graduated from High School.
Bev married the love of her life, Dick L. Kunzler in 1955. They were married just shy of 62 years. They moved from Sheridan to Salem and eventually made their home in Keizer, Oregon, where they lived for 45 years.
Bev loved her Lord Jesus. She enjoyed praying and reading her Bible daily. Bev had a servant's heart. She enjoyed cleaning homes for others, and never had to be asked to do something. Her calling was to serve in any way possible.
Bev loved being outdoors. Gardening and yard work were a joy for her, she had a "Green Thumb". She loved taking daily walks with her dog, Mickey Jim, her best little buddy. Bev had a great sense of humor. You could count on that twinkle look with her eyes as she knew how to tease and laugh.
Bev is survived by her daughter's LeAnn (Dennis) Bach and Gayle (Pat) Edwards. Her 10 grandchildren, Chad (Louise) DeSeranno, Adam Bach, Cody Bach, Brittany Edwards, Nicole (Perry) Wright, Brian (Jessica) Edwards, Matthew Edwards and 9 great-grandchildren. Brother, Jim (Marilyn) Johnson.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband Dick L. Kunzler, her brother Darold Johnson, her parents Frank and Clara Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Gateway Community Church, South Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020