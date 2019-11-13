|
Beverly Jean Hogan, age 92, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1927, in Potlatch, ID. She was a graduate of Vancouver High School in Vancouver, WA and a longtime resident of Woodburn, OR.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Cecil and Mary Blane. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Eugene P. Hogan. Beverly is also survived by her sister, Judith Ensworth, two sons, Michael Hale and Patrick King, granddaughter, Brooke Hale, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and niece, Kristi Thompson.
Beverly was an active resident at Woodburn Estates & Golf. She enjoyed coffee hour with friends and playing bunco. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, shopping, singing with her choral group and reading. She'll be remembered by her glamour, her smile and quick wit. Beverly will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Our gratitude for all who cared for Beverly. A funeral service will not be held. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Willamette Valley Hospice 1015 3rd Street NW, Salem, OR 97304.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019