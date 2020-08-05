Beverly Mae Dempsey



Salem - Beverly Mae Dempsey died peacefully at home with family at her side on July 17, 2020. She was a compassionate and caring person throughout her life as seen in her years of nursing, her generosity in giving and her love and care of her family was a life well lived. Beverly was born on February 24, 1920 in Washington D.C. to Major Harry A. White and Gertrude Dake White. Her family lived in several cities including a city in Virginia, Chicago and San Francisco while her father served in the military. When Beverly was seven years old and her brother Harry was six years old, their mother Gertrude died after a brief illness. Her father subsequently married Kathleen Lagorio. The family finally settled in Yreka, Ca. upon her father's retirement from the military where 2 brothers and a sister (Creighton, Glenn and Gail) were added to the family. Beverly graduated from Yreka High School in 1938 and attended college in San Jose, Ca. for one year before transferring to Children's Hospital of San Francisco where she studied to be a Registered Nurse. Upon her graduation in 1942, she enlisted in the Army and served her country as an Army Nurse during World War II. Beverly was stationed in England at the 34th General Hospital where she met her future husband, James M. Dempsey (Jim). At the end of the war, she and her husband settled in Jim's hometown, Bayonne, N.J., where they raised five children. Beverly continued her nursing career at Bayonne Hospital, first as a Private Duty Nurse and then as a staff nurse, working primarily in the ICU of the hospital. After her husband's death in 1976, Beverly moved to North Bend, Oregon and worked at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Or. A few years later, Beverly moved to Scotts Mills, Or. and then Salem, Or. Upon moving from the coast, Beverly worked at Silverton Hospital in Silverton, Or. from which she retired at the age of 75 in 1995. Surviving Beverly are her five children, Patrice C. Petsu, James M. Dempsey, Christine P. Dempsey, Mark F. Dempsey and his wife Denise, and Glen M. Dempsey and his wife Maureen; her grandchildren Jennifer P. Petsu, Kevin G. Petsu and his wife Angie, Jonathan J. Petsu and his wife Addie, Evin Dempsey and his wife Christa, Lauren Kawka and her partner Theodore Klick, Caitlyn Dempsey and her partner Greg Teushner, and Conor Dempsey and his fiancé Heather Meade; her great grandchildren Michael, Alex and Mark Kawka, Wyatt and Avrie Petsu, Luke Petsu, Penelope Petsu, and Miles and Emmet Dempsey-Teushner. Beverly is also survived by her brother Creighten White and her former son-in-law and good friend George Petsu. Beverly is predeceased by her brothers Lt. Col. Harry A. White, Jr. and Glenn White, and by her sister Gail Cussack. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store