Beverly Marie Miller Cox
Salem - Beverly Marie Miller Cox was born on April 28, 1937 and made her Celestial Sendoff on May 28, 2019. Decades of living in Sublimity and Salem were sprinkled with adventures, family, hiking, travel, cooking, and a laugh so hearty it scared babies. Beverly was the cool mom who could be seen hitting balls for Fly-up on the street with the neighborhood kids, or inner tubing down the North Fork in the summer. Her grandchildren loved her for her Saturday morning pancakes and cinnamon rolls on Christmas, her mischievous playfulness that resulted in games such as Grammy Big Butt and B.O. Boom Boom, and her enthusiasm for trips to the Oregon Coast or hiking in the mountains. Beverly was known for her frugality: Three leftover peas were saved for the next day's casserole, and she always let us know our birthday gifts were purchased on sale. Her sense of humor bordered on the bawdy; she and her sister giggled their way along the Autobahn reading Ausfahrt signs, not realizing for over 60 miles that it simply meant, "exit". Her zest for life was as big as the alpine meadows she loved to hike and the love she poured upon her family. Beverly was the first female student body president at St. Boniface High School and prom queen. She attended Marylhurst College and worked as an orthopedic medical assistant prior to raising her three kids. She was committed to making the community a better place by volunteering for March of Dimes, Assistance League, PTA, Boy Scouts, as a CCD teacher, and she organized the first Neighborhood Watch program in her district. Beverly was a life-long Catholic who enjoyed attending services at Queen of Peace and St. Joseph's. Fitness and health were always incorporated into her daily routine, varying from a hearty tennis game, hiking with the Chemeketans, or her daily walks with friends. She checked the scales everyday -- one pound over and she gave up sweets for the week, one pound under and she'd have another piece of pie; "you don't want your behind to look like two wild cats in a sack!" Left behind to carry on Beverly's legacy: her husband of 60 years, Richard; her children, John, Carolyn, and Jeff; their spouses Nancy, Eric, and Jenn; her six grandchildren, Matthew, Chad, Henry, Iain, Sonja, and Carter; her brothers and sisters, Robert, Tom, and Margaret (Marylee died in September). If you feel the urge to spend money, Beverly would not want anyone "wasting money" on flowers for her funeral. Instead, she would be tickled if you planted flowers in your garden, donated to Alzheimer's research, or took your family on a hike. She lived a full and happy life, and we are honored to celebrate the dash between the day she entered this world and the day she left it. We encourage you to do the same. Love you, Mom!
