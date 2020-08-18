1/1
Beverly Ulven
Beverly Ulven

Salem - Beverly Ulven, 70, of Salem, OR, passed away August 13th. She was born on December 13th, 1949 to Lucille and Jay Clark. Beverly married Terry Ulven in 2000 and lived a happy life full of traveling and adventures. Beverly is survived by her sister Deborah, daughter Casi, and her three grandchildren; Brandon, Taylor and Cody. She was predeceased by her parents, sister and brother, as well as son. She loved her family and friends with all she had, family was always a priority. At this time there are not any funeral arrangements, and a celebration of life may be held in the near future. The family requests love and support though these difficult times.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
