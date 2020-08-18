Beverly Ulven



Salem - Beverly Ulven, 70, of Salem, OR, passed away August 13th. She was born on December 13th, 1949 to Lucille and Jay Clark. Beverly married Terry Ulven in 2000 and lived a happy life full of traveling and adventures. Beverly is survived by her sister Deborah, daughter Casi, and her three grandchildren; Brandon, Taylor and Cody. She was predeceased by her parents, sister and brother, as well as son. She loved her family and friends with all she had, family was always a priority. At this time there are not any funeral arrangements, and a celebration of life may be held in the near future. The family requests love and support though these difficult times. Arrangements with Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.









