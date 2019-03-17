Beverly V. Hansen



Salem - Our dear Mother, Grandmother, and Aunt, Beverly V. Hansen, peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born August 1, 1931 in Salem, Oregon to Leslie H. White and Ethylle M. White, joining her older sister Marie. Beverly attended Bush, Englewood, and Parrish schools before leaving with her parents to California. After High School she met and married John King. They had two children, Roger Douglas King of Salem and Leslie Marie King, deceased. After their divorce, she married Fred Hansen and they had a son Ronald William Hansen of Seattle. She obtained her Real Estate license and began her career in California then Nevada then Salem. Beverly moved back to Salem in 2001 to be near sons and grandson, and extended family. She retired after 40 years of bringing people and homes together. She enjoyed family and was a welcome part of family gatherings. She enjoyed her friends in the Sheepfold group at Salem Alliance. Beverly is survived by her sons and grandson, and extended family. Celebration of Life will be March 23 at 10:00 am in the Broadway Commons, 2nd floor at Salem Alliance Church with a graveside service following at Cloverdale Cemetery in South Salem. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.