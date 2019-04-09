Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Zwaagstra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Zwaagstra

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Zwaagstra Obituary
Beverly Zwaagstra

Independence - On April 5, 2019 Beverly Zwaagstra (Banks) passed away with family and friends by her side. Bev was born on July 23, 1941 to Robert and Virginia Banks in Salem, OR and was raised in Dallas, OR. In 1960 Bev graduated from Dallas High School and went on to beauty school to become a hair stylist.

Bev was very outgoing, friendly and never met a stranger so being a hair stylist allowed her to create many lasting friendships. In the 1980's Bev decided it was time for her to complete her college education and went back to school, graduating from Western Oregon University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. This was also the time when Bev found her true calling which was caring for people with special needs.

Bev worked for Polk Community Living (PCL) for almost 27 years. Her dedication to the people she cared for was apparent by how they would interact with her. She loved them and they loved her. When Bev finally retired it was a sad day for all.

Bev is survived by her husband Ben Zwaagstra; son Robert Watson (Lorinda) of Monmouth, OR and daughters Tamara Marshall (Howard) of Independence, OR and Michelle Koster (Mark) of Dallas, OR. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Virginia, two brothers, Albert and Delbert who died in infancy, and her son John.

Bev will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A viewing will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home on April 13, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Services will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home on April 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. A reception will follow at Eola Hills Winery in Rickreall. Restlawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens is caring for the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
Download Now