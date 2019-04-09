Beverly Zwaagstra



Independence - On April 5, 2019 Beverly Zwaagstra (Banks) passed away with family and friends by her side. Bev was born on July 23, 1941 to Robert and Virginia Banks in Salem, OR and was raised in Dallas, OR. In 1960 Bev graduated from Dallas High School and went on to beauty school to become a hair stylist.



Bev was very outgoing, friendly and never met a stranger so being a hair stylist allowed her to create many lasting friendships. In the 1980's Bev decided it was time for her to complete her college education and went back to school, graduating from Western Oregon University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. This was also the time when Bev found her true calling which was caring for people with special needs.



Bev worked for Polk Community Living (PCL) for almost 27 years. Her dedication to the people she cared for was apparent by how they would interact with her. She loved them and they loved her. When Bev finally retired it was a sad day for all.



Bev is survived by her husband Ben Zwaagstra; son Robert Watson (Lorinda) of Monmouth, OR and daughters Tamara Marshall (Howard) of Independence, OR and Michelle Koster (Mark) of Dallas, OR. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Virginia, two brothers, Albert and Delbert who died in infancy, and her son John.



Bev will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



A viewing will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home on April 13, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Services will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home on April 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. A reception will follow at Eola Hills Winery in Rickreall. Restlawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens is caring for the family. Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 9, 2019