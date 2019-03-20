Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Birgit Shaver Obituary
Birgit Shaver

Salem - On Friday, March 15, 2019, Birgit Shaver, best known as Biggi, loving wife, and mother of 3, passed away at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer. Biggi was born on May 16, 1967, in Schwabmünchen, Germany to Walter and Aline Bauer. On November 23, 1990, she married John Shaver and raised three children, Robin, Nico and Natasha. She immigrated to the United States in 1991 where she earned her associate degree in Accounting and worked at Highway Trailer Sales as the bookkeeper for 22 years. She dedicated her life to family and friends. Every year she would return to Germany to visit her family and attend her hometown's music festival to reminisce with old friends. Her favorite hobbies included reading, going to the theatre, spending time in her garden, traveling the world, and going on adventures with friends. Biggi was a very caring person who made friends easily everywhere she went. At 15 Andrew Basile came to live with Biggi and family and quickly became like a son to her. She was preceded in death by her son Nico. She is survived by her husband John, children Robin, Natasha, and Andrew, Brothers Torsten Bauer and Götz Bauer, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her parents. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 24 at 10am at the Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
