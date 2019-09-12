Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1400 Western Avenue
Stayton, OR
Blaine R. Veteto

Blaine R. Veteto Obituary
Blaine R. Veteto

SALEM, OR - Blaine R. Veteto, passed away at Salem Health on Monday September 9, 2019. He was 92.

Blaine was born in Honeyville, UT and was a resident of Salem, OR area for 84 years.

Blaine served as a Coxswain on the USS Starlight in WWII in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946.

He is survived by his wife Letha "Patty" Veteto who he has been married to for 72-years. He is also survived by 3 children: Gary Veteto, Troy Veteto, Jennifer Magnusson, and has 8 grandchildren as well as 5 great-grandchildren. His brother, LaVell Veteto, is also a current survivor.

He was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Veteto Wall, and brothers Farrell, Darwin, and Cleve Veteto, and granddaughter Lindsey Magnusson.

His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 1400 Western Avenue, Stayton, OR 97383

After which he will be moved to his final resting place at City View Cemetery, Salem, OR. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 12, 2019
