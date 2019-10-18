|
Dr. Blake N. Synowski, DMD
Salem - Dr. Blake N. Synowski of San Diego, California, entered God's glorious Kingdom September 17, 2019. He was born in Salem, Oregon, December 27, 1956, to Dr. Richard and Jennie Lee Synowski. He received the Lord Jesus as his Savior and was baptized April 12, 1963 at First Christian Church.
Living on a farm, he was a great help to his dad in doing chores, driving the tractor and the pickup at the age of 6. He was in 4-H with sheep and Polled Herefords.
Blake was in the choir at Christian Center, and was a writer for the Koinonia Youth Publication. He graduated from South Salem High School and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree at Oregon College of Education.
Blake had an enormous heart for others, and while attending Oral Roberts Dental School, followed in his dad's footsteps, joining him on dental missions to Belize and Mexico. As a sophomore, he was chosen from 60 dental schools as Feature Editor of the American Student Dental Association Publication. He was also the graduate editor of the ORU yearbook.
He completed his General Practice Residency with the US Air Force in 1984 and was Chief of Periodontics at Norton AFB the next two years. In 1989 he completed post-doctoral training in Periodontics at Loma Linda School of Dentistry. The next year he opened his practice in San Diego and became a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, with a special interest in implants, guided tissue regeneration and connective tissue grafting.
As a professional, Blake continued to seek opportunities to serve those in need. He helped found the Hillcrest Dental Clinic for HIV infected dental patients that might otherwise go without dental care. In 1998 he rescued a fellow Loma Linda graduate's practice after she was injured in an accident, taking over for her and managing both practices.
Ever since his early days on the farm, Blake always had a special place in his heart for animals. Whenever you entered his home, you knew you would be greeted by at least one or two friendly dogs. Blake also initiated the STREET PETS project, which provides free basic veterinary care for pets, with a focus on dogs belonging to the homeless. He was also recognized for outstanding support of Canine Companions for Independence for disabled individuals. Blake was a constant example of compassion, generosity, and empathy, all sprinkled with his trademark sense of humor.
Blake is survived by his mother, Jennie Lee Synowski, and four brothers and sisters, Rick, Roger (Cathi), Rosemary Peil Mattson (Dean), Sheryl Ann Kelsh (Tim), eight nephews and nieces, and six great nephews and nieces.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Christian Church, 685 Marion St. NE, Salem, OR 97301. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the San Diego Humane Society and SPCA of San Diego, CA for the Street Pets Project or to Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA to the School of Dentistry, Department of Graduate Periodontics or to Oral Roberts University Alumni Foundation, Inc., Tulsa, OK.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019