Blanche (Mathis) Kloes, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, after suffering from Leukemia for two years. She was 80 years old. Her husband Loyal was at her bedside when she died. Blanche was born Blanche Mathis in Sedro-Woolley, WA on Dec. 18, 1939.



After graduation from Concrete High School in 1958, Blanche worked in Seattle for a year before returning to the Skagit Valley to work at Northern State Hospital. She and her husband were married in St. Catherines mission church in Concrete in 1961.



In 1969, the family moved to Eureka, CA when her husband was promoted. They moved to Santa Rosa, CA in 1971 where Blanche taught sewing, worked in various banks and later was office manager for Dr's Maes, Horan, and Barker for 12 years. After retirement, Blanche and Loyal started Thermalsun Insulated Glass Products which is still operated by their two sons. In 2001 they moved to Redmond, OR where she became an avid quilter. In 2008 they purchased a home in Salem, OR where they enjoyed the past 12 wonderful years. In addition to her quilting, Blanche loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She was an excellent cook.



In addition to her husband of 60 years, she leaves 4 children, 5 grandchildren, a brother, Gene, in Casa Grande, AZ and a Sister-in-law, Peggy Kloes, in Puyallup, WA. There were also many loved relatives and friends whom she enjoyed visiting with.



Blanche was always a strong advocate of education and felt it was due to the wonderful teachers she had in her early years at Concrete Grade School. Because of this, a memorial fund is being set up in her name and any donations should be sent to the address listed below. This fund is being established in Blanche's name for the continued support of teachers at Concrete Grade School who purchase needed supplies from their own pocket so they can better enhance their student's educational future: Blanche Kloes Memorial Teachers Fund, 1704 62nd Ave. S.E., Salem, OR 97317



Funeral arrangements for Blanche were made through the Neptune Society. At her request, no services will be held.









