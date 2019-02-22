|
|
Bob Marcum
Silverton - April 9, 1927 - February 16, 2019.
Bob was born in Alliance, Nebraska the first of two sons to Ruth (Lineback) and Floyd Marcum. Bob's father was a Nebraska cowboy, an Idaho logger, a Washington miner and orchardist, and an Oregon rancher so Bob went to a variety of one-room country schools. He graduated high school in Chelan, Washington, class of 1944.
Upon graduating, he joined the Navy where he served on two different destroyers: The Hart, DD594 and The Berry, DD858. His Navy time was spent in the Pacific and after the war in China.
After his Navy discharge he returned to Chelan, married his high school girlfriend and learned the printing trade on the GI Bill. He worked at newspapers up and down the west coast from the Chelan Valley Mirror to the San Fernando Sun. While working at the Sandy Post they adopted twin boys then a few years later, a daughter. In 1956 they moved to Silverton where Bob worked at the Silverton Appeal Tribune for 30 years. After retiring he started the Village Print Shop with his daughter-in-law, Teeny.
Bob loved his community and served it in several ways being proud and honored to be named Silverton's First Citizen in 1972. He was Scoutmaster of Troop 114, girl's softball coach, PTA president, 19 years as a volunteer medic on the ambulance corps, a 20 year volunteer teacher's aid at Eugene Field School, Silverton Hospital Care Van driver for many years, and a long time member of the First Christian Church where he held several offices.
Bob is survived by Tootie, his wife of 71 years; son, Scott and Teeny, daughter, Beth and Phil, grandson, Wade and Molly, granddaughter, Jena and great-granddaughters, Lucy and Emma and brother, Harold and Rita. He was predeceased by his son, John.
He enjoyed skiing and hiking in the mountains and was proud to have climbed to the top of Mt. Hood. He also was an avid reader and spent many hours working puzzles. But mostly, he just loved people and especially little children.
Memorial services will be held March 9th at 11 am at the First Christian Church, 402 North First St., Silverton. Arrangements with Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 22, 2019