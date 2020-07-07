Bobby Jean Hayes



Salem - Bobby Jean Hayes passed away on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 in Salem, Oregon of natural causes. She was born on January 15th, 1934 in Milburn, Oklahoma. She is survived by her daughter, Racine Jordan, grandson, Joey Jordan, and great granddaughter, Jazlyn Jordan of Salem, Oregon. In 1990, she moved with her family from California to Oregon and enjoyed all of the nature Oregon had to offer. Bobby had a youthful sense of humor and thrived on volunteering her time at St. Vincent de Paul making sandwiches for the homeless and was an active member of Calvary Church in Salem. Throughout her life she also enjoyed making ceramic art. To her daughter, she wasn't just a mother; she was also her best friend. To her grandson, she was like another parent. When her grandson was younger, she would camp out with him in his fort even though it wasn't comfortable, and would walk him to school every day even though it hurt her feet. Bobby always put the needs of others before her own and was also very tough and brave. She would regularly call her loved ones before bed just to remind them how much she loved them, and always enjoyed a murder mystery and a glass of Diet Coke. To her granddaughter, she was an essential part of her life from the beginning and also always strived to make her happy by playing with her and riding around the neighborhood in her Barbie car. Bobby will be missed very dearly, and will always be loved and appreciated for the sacrifices she made for her family.









