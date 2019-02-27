Bobby Joe Ellis



Salem - Bobby Joe Ellis



December 14, 1948 - February 20, 2019



Salem- Bobby Ellis passed away in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at the age of seventy.



Bob was born on December 14,1948 in Medford, Oregon to Ivra and Byron Ellis. He was the youngest of five children. He spent his childhood and early adult years residing in Medford Oregon where he met his wife, Julie, in 1981 and got married on June 19, 1982.



Bob was in the grocery business since the time he was a child and presently owned Mega Foods in Woodburn and Salem, Oregon. He always had a strong work ethic but what brought him the most joy was being in the outdoors. He lived for hunting, fishing, being with his family, and working in the yard with his dogs by his side. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and even coached their teams throughout their youth.



Bob was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and will be missed everyday.



He is survived by his wife Julie Ellis, His daughters Stephanie (Alvie) and Stacey, his sons Shane and Stephen (Danielle) and his grandchildren Matthew, Maliyah, Maddisen, and Harper.



He is proceded in death by his parents Ivra and Byron Ellis, his brothers Carl, Byron, Harry, and Harold and his daughter Bobbie.



The family is holding a private service at Restlawn followed by an open Celebration of Life at the Salem Convention Center at 3:30 on Monday, March 4th, 2019. Arrangements by Restlawn Funeral Home. Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary