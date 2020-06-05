Bradford John Ward



SALEM - Brad was the middle child born to Averil and Darrell Ward, in Pendleton, Oregon, at the old St. Anthony's Hospital, on February 23, 1948. He died on May 31, 2020 at age 72 at his home in Salem, Oregon.



Growing up in Eastern Oregon, mostly in John Day during his public school years, he excelled in sports, mainly when playing basketball for Grant Union High School. He attended college in La Grande (EOC) and Ashland (SOC). Then he was drafted into the Army in 1968 and served his country bravely in Viet Nam combat, skilled in mortars.



After his military service, he began learning drywall skills, T-bar ceiling systems and working with steel studs on commercial buildings. He watched how to bid these types of jobs which led to Brad taking the risk to start his own business in that field, Caslin, Inc. in Salem. He was a successful businessman in the Willamette Valley for many years. His employees were loyal because of Brad's fairness, work skills and work ethic. Branching off into constructing "clean rooms" for technicians who were making computer parts in sterile environments, proved to be a good choice for his business for many years. Brad's company had a very good reputation for work quality so he was chosen as a construction subcontractor for many bigger companies over the years.



Buford was his nickname given by his buddies. His sense of humor and generous spirit, excellent work ethic, and love of fun made for many great friend relationships. Brad could tell a good joke or two. (or ten) He always had an artistic talent and that was exhibited in his latest hobby, turning beautiful burls into bowls, using his lathe. There were other interests, too, like flying helicopter and stunt planes for fun. He was always active during his life, whether it be water skiing, jet-skiing, camping, or building. Brad was one of those people who could do just about anything.



Then, in 2011, throat cancer struck him and for the last 9 years forced lifestyle changes. But he fought it and battled it into remission. However, the effects of the treatment, chemo and radiation, took their toll on him. He lived longer than most would have with these health issues because of his determination and desire to see his children and grandchildren flourish. He has two daughters, Lindsey Brown of Woodland Hills, CA, and Cassie Ward from Salem. His two granddaughters are Nia Brown and Kali Brown and these four girls were the "Apple of his Eye." Brad is also survived by his sister Bev Ward of Dallas, OR., and his brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Kim Ward of John Day. Nieces Tara and Amanda and nephew JD and their families survive him also. Brad was predeceased by his parents and his niece, Kristi Ward.



There will be a gathering of friends sometime in the future to toast Brad's life.



City View Cemetery and Mausoleum is in charge of burial arrangements.









