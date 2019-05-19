Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Riverfront Park
Salem, OR
View Map
Bradley "Brad" Kelley Obituary
Bradley "Brad" Kelley

Salem - Bradley "Brad" Robert Kelley was taken from this world tragically, May 6, 2019 in Salem Oregon. He was an outstanding son, brother, husband, father and friend, who would do anything for the people he loves.

Brad was born October 18, 1983 in Salem Oregon and was a lifelong resident to the area. He loved fishing, camping, Nascar and Tow trucks. He gained his love for tow trucks when he was a young boy and would go on calls with his Dad. He was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. He had a big booming voice and a smile that lit up the room. He had a heart of gold and will truly be missed by all his family and friends.

Brad is survived by his wife Amy Kelley and her two kids CJ and Bryonna, his son Carter (and his mother Elise), his parents Mike and Lora Lee Kelley, siblings; Melissa & husband Jeremy, Heather and fiancé Derrick, Jeremy, Sheila and Carl. Along with Nephews, Nieces, Aunts, Uncles and many cousins.

Brad is proceeded in death by his Grandparents Mick and Bettie Workman, his Uncle Gary, Aunt Alice and his older brothers Patrick and Jacob.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 24th 2019 under the pavilion at Riverfront Park in Salem Oregon at 5pm. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 19, 2019
