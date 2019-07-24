Brenda Gail Mallett



Salem - Brenda Gail Mallett, 76, of Salem, Oregon, passed away on July 20, 2019.



Brenda was born in Holtville, California on February 14, 1943 to Richard and Jewel Wyatt. She was married to Wayne Noble in 1960 and they had 3 daughters. They later divorced. Brenda was married to Jerry Mallett on July 12, 1976 and they moved to Oregon shortly thereafter.



Brenda worked her whole life; her last job was for a medical transport company. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She and Jerry enjoyed traveling in their RV and lived in their RV for a number of years in Arizona and Tenmile Lake, Oregon.



Brenda was diagnosed with dementia in 2012 and eventually went to live at Prestige Senior Living Orchard Heights. The family wishes to extend a big thank you to the staff there who cared for her over the years.



Brenda is survived by her husband, Jerry, children Sheri Schmidt (Russ) of Salem, Shelly McClure of Dumas, Texas, Shannon Thornton of Salem, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sister Patsy Estes (Jim) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, and her nieces and nephew.



A celebration of life will be held on August 11 from 1-3 at the home of her granddaughter, Trish Scharn. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 24, 2019