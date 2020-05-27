|
Brent Anderson
Keizer - BRENT PETERSON "ANDY" ANDERSON went home to be with Jesus on April 25, 2020 at the age of 73 after a valiant battle with Covid 19 in the Salem Hospital.
He was born on July 11, 1946 to Paul and Olive Anderson in Roy, Utah. After graduating from West High School in 1964 he joined the US Air Force where he acquired the rank of Staff Sergeant in less than four years. He married his childhood sweetheart, Marilyn Behling, in Utah in 1966 while he was in the Air Force stationed in Utah.
Upon leaving the service he moved back home to Utah, then to San Jose and finally to Oregon where he lived the rest of his life. In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Andy enjoyed working in the automotive field all his life from when his dad taught him about cars at an early age.
Andy had a wide range of career fields. He started in technology working for Memorex in San Jose, was a parts man for Polk County Road Dept and for EH Burrell in Salem, went on to be co-owner of Dallas Auto Parts. He also worked in the logging industry for a period of time until he decided he wanted to sell real estate. He received his real estate license in the early 90's and continued in it until his death. He worked with his son Chris Anderson's company Anderson Homes for many years until the Great Recession of 2008/2009. He was an accomplished agent/broker and well respected in the real estate community.
Andy was predeceased by parents, Paul and Olive Anderson and sister, Karen Drebing. He is survived by his two brothers, his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Anderson, his son and wife, Chris and Megan Anderson, daughter Brenda Laatz and four grandchildren, Saundra, Jessica, Madalyn and Colton
Andy was an active member of Truth Tabernacle in Keizer where he was loved by all who knew him and was known as "Papa Andy". He held an unwavering faith in God which he shared with whomever he came in contact. He was very involved in his church including outreach programs and held various volunteer roles. One of them was being the sound man for many years. He was faithful, only missing a handful of services throughout the years. Andy frequently had a compliment to those he was around and usually had a smile on his face. If you asked him how he was doing he would respond "spectacular" even though the last several years he lived in a lot of pain. He would say "any day above ground is a good day". He loved his God, his wife, his family, his church family and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 27 to May 29, 2020