Brett Jaspers, born April 9, 1969, died June 4, 2019, and is survived by his wife, Joanna, daughter, Payton, sons Tyler and Ryan, parents, Don and DeAnn Smith, brother Chris and sister-in-law Kim. Preceded in death by sister, Tara, and brother-in-law Greg, and father, Walter Jaspers. Brett graduated from OSU and the U of O Law School with a Doctor of Jurisprudence, and was a practicing criminal defense attorney in Corvallis. He was a gifted musician and avid marathon runner Boston, LA and Portland. Services Sunday, June 16 at 3:00 pm at the Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider a gift to a cancer organization or .
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 13, 2019