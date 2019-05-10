|
Brian Christopher Sutter
Mt. Angel - Brian Christopher Sutter passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 57. Brian was born on October 27, 1961 in Portland, Oregon to his parents Richard and Theresa (Nytes) Sutter. He grew up in Tigard, Oregon and graduated from Tigard High School in 1980. Brian served 2 years in the United States Coast Guard, owned a few businesses, and eventually established a career as a police officer/deputy sheriff. He worked for various agencies including Madras Police Department, John Day Police Department, Woodburn Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff's Office, from where he retired in 2013. Brian was a self-described peace officer and proudly served his communities. In 1985, Brian married Marie Nagy and they had three children. In 2010, Brian married Andrea Morley, the couple had one child, and resided in Mount Angel. Brian is survived by his wife, Andrea Sutter; children, Gary (Jamie) Sutter of Terrebonne; Jordan Sutter of Salem; Danelle Sutter of Salem; and Kellan Sutter of Mount Angel, as well as his father, Richard Sutter of New Mexico; sister Ann Clemence of Cornelius, and 4 grandchildren: Aiden, Allison, Bryson, and Callen. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa McElligott and his brother, Mark Sutter. Brian enjoyed fishing, hunting, meeting new people, and telling stories. He will be fondly remembered for his strong work ethic, sense of humor, and love for family and friends. A celebration of life will take place on June 2, 2019 from 1:00pm-6:00pm in Keizer, Oregon. All those that knew and loved Brian are welcome to attend. For further information regarding the celebration, contact Unger Funeral Chapel at 503-873-5141. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local .
