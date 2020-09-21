1/
Brian K. Cottrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian K. Cottrell

Salem - 1960 - 2020

Brian K. Cottrell was born November 12, 1960 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Royce and Dolores Cottrell. He passed away at the age of 59.

Brian graduated in Silverton and served in the Army. He enjoyed gardening and liked doing wood work.

He is survived by Mother, Dolores; Sisters, Jeannette (Charles) and Valerie (Gordon) all from Silverton; Brother, Gerald (Rita) from Salem.

He is preceded in death by his Dad, Sister, both Grandparents, Aunt, and Uncle.

A Graveside Service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Silverton on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Silverton Appeal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved