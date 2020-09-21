Brian K. Cottrell



Salem - 1960 - 2020



Brian K. Cottrell was born November 12, 1960 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Royce and Dolores Cottrell. He passed away at the age of 59.



Brian graduated in Silverton and served in the Army. He enjoyed gardening and liked doing wood work.



He is survived by Mother, Dolores; Sisters, Jeannette (Charles) and Valerie (Gordon) all from Silverton; Brother, Gerald (Rita) from Salem.



He is preceded in death by his Dad, Sister, both Grandparents, Aunt, and Uncle.



A Graveside Service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Silverton on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









