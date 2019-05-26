|
Bromleigh S. Lamb
Portland - Bromleigh S. Lamb passed away on May 16, 2019. He was born in Wichita Kansas on December 22, 1929 to W. Oscar and Mae Smithson Lamb. He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary Louise (Boyer), his five children, Roberta (Judy Springer), Sherril (Don Reinhardt), Hollis Lamb-Beird, Cathy Lamb-Mullin (Loran), Ted (Pam Fairchild), seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Mr. Lamb graduated from the University of Kansas and earned a law degree from Lewis and Clark. After retiring from the State of Oregon as an Administrative Law Judge, he and Mary Louise moved from Salem to Portland.
A more detailed obituary may be found at
https://www.holmansfuneralservice.com/obituary/bromleigh-s-lamb/
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Portland OR, 1pm on June 1, 2019.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019