|
|
Bruce Allen Trussell
Stayton - Bruce, 65, passed away July 21 at his home. Bruce was born in Salem on October 20, 1953 to Bill Trussell and Delores "Dee" Carnine Trussell Aase. He lived in Salem until moving to the Stayton area in 1970. As a youngster in Salem, he was an avid roller hockey player on teams from Skateland. He enjoyed hunting and fishing until an injury made traversing uneven terrains difficult. He worked in construction, meat packing and food processing for many years. He married his wife, Lisa, on January 29, 1977. He was a devoted husband, father of three, and grandfather of seven boys and one girl. While his children were young, he became a stay at home dad. This was at a time when few men did so. As a volunteer board member of the local Little League, he took pride maintaining the baseball fields and coaching. Muscle cars and classic cars were a passion, with pictures of his vehicles adorning his shop walls. Most mornings began with a "cruise" around town that would often lead him by his grandkids' schools to see if he could catch a glimpse of one of them. Collecting neon and tube bar lights was a hobby, finding them at flea markets, antique stores or junk shops. Bruce enjoyed taking road trips. When in doubt of where to go, San Francisco was the default destination. But he also enjoyed Scottsdale, San Diego, Lake Tahoe, Orange County and Bend. The day before his death he had just wrapped up reservations for an upcoming road trip. With his five older grandchildren active in sports and drama, he enjoyed attending their games and activities, scheduling vacations around them. He looked forward to what activities the younger three would be participants. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family, particularly at the long dining table where everyone gathered for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. He was an expert shopper and loved choosing and buying Christmas gifts for his family. His presence at the head of the table will be missed. Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children, their spouses and eight grandchildren: Katie and Daniel Koenig and children Wyatt, Mason, Noah, and Brody of Stayton; Cody and Melissa Trussell and children Henry and Winnie of Boring; and Brett and Kasia Trussell and children Lane and Logan also of Stayton. Contributions in memory of Bruce can be made to Santiam Youth Sports, PO Box 71, Sublimity, OR 97385 or Regis St. Mary Theatre Department, 550 W. Regis St., Stayton, OR 97383. In keeping with his wishes a private memorial will be held at a later date. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 28, 2019