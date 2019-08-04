|
Bruce L. Hoff
Salem - Bruce L. Hoff, 76, went home to be with the Lord after a valiant fight with Parkinson's disease.
Bruce was born in Dallas, OR to Gwendolyn and Bruce Hoff. He spent his adult life working for the family business, Burelbach Industries, as a draftsman, engineer and sales person before the sale of the business to Globe Industries, where he continued to act as an advisor.
Bruce married Trudy Wolf in 1962, and they had three children. Divorcing in 1983, he went on to meet the love of his life, Margarita Moreno in 1985. Bruce and Margarita eloped, choosing to get married on the beautiful sands of the Cook Islands. Bruce helped raise Margarita's four children, imparting on them his love, guidance and work ethics, just as he had his own children.
Due to the nature of his work, Bruce had the opportunity to travel to many places around the world. But Bruce really loved going to beaches. Bruce and Margarita took many trips to Mexico, namely Manzanillo, where he enjoyed watching the boats in the harbor. They also traveled to Thailand and most recently to Alaska, where they enjoyed a helicopter ride over the Denali National Park.
Bruce is joining his parents and sister, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife Margarita, his children and their families, Renee Andrews, Stefani Ridenour, Jason Hoff, Claudia Muir, Ivan Moreno, Isaac Moreno and Ismael Moreno, 18 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, and his puppy Lucky. A Celebration of Life will be held. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 4, 2019