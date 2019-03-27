|
|
Bruce R. Hake
Salem - 1/13/1939-3/15/2019 Bruce R. Hake, 80, of Salem, passed away in Albany at the Blair House. The son of Luther and Nancy (Milner) Hake, he was born in San Diego, California. Bruce married Leann Wilcox on January 15, 1998 in Reno, Nevada.
Bruce was a linebacker for Oregon State University until he graduated in 1961. He owned and operated Aztec Rent a Car in San Diego for many years, then moved to Albany, 25 years ago.
His loves in life were his family, friends, fishing, and his furry friend, Remington. He was active in the Coastal Conservation Association, which is an advocacy group for salmon, steelhead, and other northwest marine fish species.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Leann; daughters, Stephanie and husband Gregg Dickerson and Kimberly and husband Ed Powers, six grandchildren; Cody, Grace, Derek, Jack, Hank, and Ren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Suzanne.
A memorial service will be held at 2p.m. on April 20, 2019 at the Albany Eagles, 127 Broadalbin Street NW in Albany. At a later date, a service will be held in San Diego for his friends and family in that area. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coastal Conservation Association, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, Or. 97321
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 27, 2019